16:36 06.02.2021

Replenishment of libraries in 2020 hits lowest over last three years – Ukrainian Book Institute

The Ukrainian Book Institute said that in 2020 the funds of public libraries were replenished with the smallest number of books in the last three years.

"Unfortunately, we have decreasing statistics [...] But, despite the decrease in funding, we are trying to ensure that the amount of books in the libraries will be as many as possible," Head of the Book Publishing Support Department of the Ukrainian Book Institute Yuriy Marchenko said, during the presentation of the results of the Public Library Replenishment Program and provisions of institutional support grants in 2020.

It is noted that the budget of the Public Library Replenishment Program in 2018 was UAH 114 million, in 2019 some UAH 86 million and in 2020 some UAH 47 million.

For these funds, 986,449 books (741 titles) were purchased in 2018, some 669,609 books (551 titles) in 2019 and some 380,972 books (847 titles) in 2020.

