Facts

17:04 02.07.2018

TV, radio committee doesn't recommend import of 8 more Russian books to Ukraine

The State Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine (Goskomteleradio) has expanded the list of publications to 180 books, the content of which is aimed at eliminating Ukraine's independence, propaganda of violence, inciting interethnic, racial, religious hostility, committing terrorist attacks, encroaching on human rights and freedoms.

The list, in particular, is supplemented by eight more Russian books - now it contains 174 Russian publications. The list also includes two books from separate regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and four from Ukraine, the State Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine reported on its website on Monday.

A full list of books is available on the website of the State Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine.

Previously, the State Committee on Radio and Television prohibited the import of 56 editions to Ukraine.

