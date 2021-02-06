Facts

14:36 06.02.2021

Kyiv records 12 deaths from COVID-19 over past day, 1,328 recoveries

1 min read
Kyiv records 12 deaths from COVID-19 over past day, 1,328 recoveries

Over the past day, 212 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were detected in the capital, 12 people died, and 1,328 people recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Some 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day in the capital. Some 12 people died. In total, during the pandemic in the city there were 2,426 deaths from COVID-19. And there are already 130,039 confirmed cases of the disease today," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Some 27 patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals. Some 1,328 people recovered over the past day. In total, 79,141 residents of Kyiv overcame COVID-19.

"Most cases of the disease were registered in Dniprovsky - 54, Darnytsky - 48 and Desniansky districts - 40 cases," Klitschko said.

As reported, as of Saturday morning, 4,310 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 7,158 people recovered, and 129 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 06.02.2021
Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

11:07 06.02.2021
Ukraine records 4,310 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,158 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,310 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,158 people recovered – Stepanov

08:58 06.02.2021
Ukraine registers around 600 cases of reinfection with COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine registers around 600 cases of reinfection with COVID-19 – Stepanov

09:30 05.02.2021
Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

16:04 04.02.2021
U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

15:03 04.02.2021
Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

14:01 04.02.2021
ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

12:57 04.02.2021
Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

19:14 03.02.2021
COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

09:29 02.02.2021
Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

LATEST

Replenishment of libraries in 2020 hits lowest over last three years – Ukrainian Book Institute

First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

National Guard to receive ten French H225 helicopters in 2021-2022

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD