Kyiv records 12 deaths from COVID-19 over past day, 1,328 recoveries

Over the past day, 212 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were detected in the capital, 12 people died, and 1,328 people recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Some 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day in the capital. Some 12 people died. In total, during the pandemic in the city there were 2,426 deaths from COVID-19. And there are already 130,039 confirmed cases of the disease today," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Some 27 patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals. Some 1,328 people recovered over the past day. In total, 79,141 residents of Kyiv overcame COVID-19.

"Most cases of the disease were registered in Dniprovsky - 54, Darnytsky - 48 and Desniansky districts - 40 cases," Klitschko said.

As reported, as of Saturday morning, 4,310 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 7,158 people recovered, and 129 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.