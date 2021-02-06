Facts

12:19 06.02.2021

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

3 min read
Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

Ukraine has chosen the European Green Deal strategy and has the necessary resources for its implementation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We are prepared for the challenges facing Ukraine in the context of the green transition, the decarbonization of the economy and the need to reform the coal sector and the transformation of coal mining regions," Shmyhal said during a video conference with representatives of with representatives of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany.

He said that Germany’s experience in the successful closure of mines and the transformation of coal regions is particularly important for Ukraine, and welcomed the launch of a new energy partnership last August.

The head of government said that the gradual abandonment of the use of coal envisages the development of the Concept and the State Program for the Transformation of Coal Regions. According to the Prime Minister, such a program is currently being elaborated for the period up to 2030.

Denys Shmyhal said that, currently, there were 61 coal regions in Ukraine. These are mono-cities that are tied to a single enterprise, coal mine or station.

"All these regions have the old infrastructure of the 60s and 80s of the last century. Depletion, mine closures and the gradual strategic closure of the coal mining industry, in general, will create social tensions in the future. We must take a number of strategic steps to provide social security for the people in these regions," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal noted that in this context, the experience and support of Germany and the European Union are of paramount importance for Ukraine. In this regard, Denys Shmyhal welcomed the establishment of the Partnership Secretariat and emphasized that the Government of Ukraine stands ready to cooperate with the Project Office for the Transformation of Coal Regions with the support of the German development agency GIZ for the development and implementation of pilot projects.

"We have prepared two mines - in Donetsk and Lviv regions, which we proposed to take for the implementation of joint pilot projects. They must demonstrate the results of the transformation so that we can extend them to other coal regions," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister said that Ukraine had chosen the European Green Deal as its strategy: "We have all the essential government programs, as well as the National Plan for Reducing Emissions from Large Combustion Plants".

In addition, Ukraine, according to Denys Shmyhal, should also launch a joint project to transform coal regions with the World Bank.

"It is important to ensure the transformation of coal regions is accompanied by the creation of new economic incentives so that new competitive clusters and new innovation and technological industries appear on the basis of coal industry enterprises. After all, the selected regions have the appropriate infrastructure: transport routes, substations, and power grids," the Prime Minister said.

German Federal Government Commissioner for Structural Change in the Ukrainian Coal-Mining Regions Stanislaw Tillich noted that Germany expresses readiness to accompany the process of transformation of coal regions within the framework of the energy partnership with Ukraine.

For his part, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Andreas Feicht added during the meeting that Germany also seeks to deepen the partnership with Ukraine in the field of hydrogen energy.

 

Tags: #green_deal #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:17 05.02.2021
Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

11:50 04.02.2021
PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

11:20 04.02.2021
Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

09:27 26.01.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

13:41 23.01.2021
Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

19:13 21.01.2021
Shmyhal instructs State Emergency Service to conduct fire safety checks in nursing homes

Shmyhal instructs State Emergency Service to conduct fire safety checks in nursing homes

12:54 20.01.2021
Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

12:11 19.01.2021
PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

PM confident in Naftogaz's readiness to receive all household consumers of country as supplier of last resort

16:03 18.01.2021
Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

Ukrainian govt intends to convince IMF that measures on gas market meet Stand-By Arrangement – PM

15:26 18.01.2021
Transfer of Energoatom to Cabinet to allow Energy Ministry to return Ukrenergo – Shmyhal

Transfer of Energoatom to Cabinet to allow Energy Ministry to return Ukrenergo – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

LATEST

Replenishment of libraries in 2020 hits lowest over last three years – Ukrainian Book Institute

First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Kyiv records 12 deaths from COVID-19 over past day, 1,328 recoveries

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD