11:24 06.02.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire six times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime six times, Ukrainian servicemen were not wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on February 5, six violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation. There are no combat losses among our defenders," the headquarters of the JFO said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Thus, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, not far from Novomykhailivka, the enemy opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

Also, not far from the village, an enemy UAV was recorded passing through the demarcation line, which carried out remote mining in front of the positions of the Ukrainian defenders with a POM-2 mine. Near Svitlodarsk, the enemy was firing towards the Ukrainian positions from automatic heavy grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, near Bohdanivka, the enemy carried out targeted shelling towards the Ukrainian positions from an automatic easel grenade launcher, and near Vodiane, Azov region - from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

"Since the beginning of this day, on February 6, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. There are no combat losses among our soldiers," the report said, adding that the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Vodiane, Azov region.

The OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.

