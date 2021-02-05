Facts

15:49 05.02.2021

British, South African strains of COVID-19 not identified in Ukraine – Stepanov

1 min read
British, South African strains of COVID-19 not identified in Ukraine – Stepanov

British and South African strains of coronavirus (COVID-19) have not yet been identified in Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a meeting organized by the European Business Association (EBA) on Friday.

"We have not yet registered the British and South African strains," he said.

At the same time, the minister said it is expensive to conduct a study to identify these strains.

"We do it [study] periodically, but not in such a large number as other countries," Stepanov said.

Tags: #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:08 30.01.2021
There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

15:21 30.01.2021
Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 rate

Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 rate

14:08 14.01.2021
British strain of coronavirus not yet detected in Ukraine – Liashko

British strain of coronavirus not yet detected in Ukraine – Liashko

12:58 09.01.2021
Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

12:07 06.01.2021
Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

16:05 02.01.2021
Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

11:21 29.12.2020
In Kyiv, 953 new cases of COVID-19 detected over day, including 31 doctors

In Kyiv, 953 new cases of COVID-19 detected over day, including 31 doctors

12:11 26.12.2020
Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

11:31 26.12.2020
Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

12:53 25.12.2020
Georgia sees 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Georgia sees 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

LATEST

Rada proposes to ban journalists from 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK from working in parliament

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Official Gazette of Ukraine to no longer publish presidential decrees, Cabinet resolutions, Constitutional Court acts

Paper employment books to be replaced by electronic ones in Ukraine

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

Health Ministry to receive confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine supplies from manufactures soon – Stepanov

Ukraine and the Jerusalem Patriarchate intend to study the history of relations jointly - Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD