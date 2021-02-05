Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce refused Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholiubov and Ihor Palytsia as owners of 40.1% of PJSC Ukrnafta's shares to satisfy their claim against Ukraine for over $6 billion plus interest, recognizing the absence of its jurisdiction, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska said.

"Super mega victory in the Stockholm arbitration! Gentlemen Kolomoisky, Boholiubov and Palytsia wanted to reclaim more than $6 billion from Ukraine and filed a corresponding claim to the Stockholm Arbitration. After almost six years of litigation, the arbitration refused them today. Refused completely," Maliuska wrote on his Facebook page.