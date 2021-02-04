U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

The United States is ready to finance the restoration of the estate of the aircraft designer Ihor Sikorsky on the 15b Yaroslaviv Val Street in Kyiv, if the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine decides to start reconstruction, MP Arseniy Pushkarenko (Servant of the People faction) said.

"Today, both the Sikorsky corporation, whose capitalization costs billions, and the United States of America are ready to financially take the implementation of this project," Pushkarenko said, speaking at a plenary session of parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, after the return of the estate to state ownership, the Ministry of Defense and the asset holder of the building, the state enterprise Kozatsky, have not taken the necessary steps to start reconstruction in the past five years, as a result of which the estate continues to decay.

"I am taking the initiative and ask you all to support us so that we initiate an appeal to the Defense Ministry with a specific demand that the Ministry today begin reconstruction of Sikorsky's estate," said the deputy.