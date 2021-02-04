Ukraine will have its own New York - Rada committee

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning has supported the renaming of Novhorodske, Bakhmutsky district, Donetsk region, to New York, said Deputy Head of the Committee Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction).

"Today, at a meeting of the committee of state power and local self-government, it was decided to rename the urban-type settlement Novhorodske, Bakhmutsky district of Donetsk region, to New York," the deputy wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also noted that the decision was made "on the basis of a motion from Donetsk military-civil administration: the appeal says that this is the historical name of the settlement, which was used until 1951."