Razumkov opens Rada's fifth session of ninth convocation

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov opened the fifth session of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

According to Razumkov, the opening of the session is attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of central authorities, the judiciary, representatives of churches and religious organizations, heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states.

According to the parliament's agenda for Tuesday, February 1, the MPs at the plenary meeting of the fifth session plan to approve the 2021 work plan of the Verkhovna Rada (bill No. 4691).

At second reading, the Verkhovna Rada intends to consider bill No. 4413 regarding the elimination of a conflict in the issue of appointment and dismissal of members of the supervisory board of the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine.

In addition, parliamentarians are going to adopt bill on sanctions against Nicaragua (No. 4689), which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Tuesday's agenda includes bill No. 4229 on amending the laws on the judicial system and the status of judges and on the High Council of Justice regarding the completion of competitive procedures for holding positions of judges in local courts.

The second reading in the Verkhovna Rada should pass bill No. 3987, which provides for the introduction of information about the state border into the State Land Cadastre.