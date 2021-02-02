Facts

11:48 02.02.2021

Razumkov opens Rada's fifth session of ninth convocation

2 min read
Razumkov opens Rada's fifth session of ninth convocation

 Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov opened the fifth session of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

According to Razumkov, the opening of the session is attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of central authorities, the judiciary, representatives of churches and religious organizations, heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states.

According to the parliament's agenda for Tuesday, February 1, the MPs at the plenary meeting of the fifth session plan to approve the 2021 work plan of the Verkhovna Rada (bill No. 4691).

At second reading, the Verkhovna Rada intends to consider bill No. 4413 regarding the elimination of a conflict in the issue of appointment and dismissal of members of the supervisory board of the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine.

In addition, parliamentarians are going to adopt bill on sanctions against Nicaragua (No. 4689), which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Tuesday's agenda includes bill No. 4229 on amending the laws on the judicial system and the status of judges and on the High Council of Justice regarding the completion of competitive procedures for holding positions of judges in local courts.

The second reading in the Verkhovna Rada should pass bill No. 3987, which provides for the introduction of information about the state border into the State Land Cadastre.

Tags: #rada #work
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:33 29.01.2021
Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

15:32 26.01.2021
Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

11:53 26.01.2021
Rada approves admission to Ukraine of Armed Forces' units of other states to participate in 2021 multinational exercises

Rada approves admission to Ukraine of Armed Forces' units of other states to participate in 2021 multinational exercises

15:46 25.01.2021
Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

14:52 22.01.2021
Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

15:54 20.01.2021
Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

12:15 05.01.2021
Four parties confidently overcome 5% barrier in elections to Rada - poll

Four parties confidently overcome 5% barrier in elections to Rada - poll

18:55 22.12.2020
Parliament urges govt to responsibly negotiate with EU on Green Deal

Parliament urges govt to responsibly negotiate with EU on Green Deal

15:19 19.12.2020
Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

13:22 18.12.2020
MPs gather about a hundred votes for holding extraordinary Rada meeting

MPs gather about a hundred votes for holding extraordinary Rada meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

LATEST

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

Groysman ready to become prime minister again, but needs to get mandate of confidence in elections

Ukraine must adopt IHRA's international definition of anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

Court obliges prosecutor general to consider petition of Bakhmatiuk's lawyer to withdraw VAB Bank case from NABU - Ukrlandfarming

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD