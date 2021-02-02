Facts

10:42 02.02.2021

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

3 min read
There is every reason to foresee that the United States will be even more active in supporting Ukraine against the aggression of the Russian Federation, attempts to resolve the conflict both in Donbas and in the issue of the illegal occupation of Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"It will not be a secret for anyone that since 2014, the United States has been actively involved in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, in attempts to resolve the conflict in Donbas, and in the illegal occupation of Crimea, because I have every reason to feel and foresee that the United States will be even more active on this track, but in what format this will take place is already a matter of negotiations," he said on the air of the Freedom of Speech television program on ICTV on Monday.

At the same time, Kuleba said the issue of the U.S. participation in the Normandy format can only be resolved by consensus.

"As for the full participation of the United States in the Normandy format, let us remember that there is one person in the Normandy format who will definitely not be happy with such participation, this is the president of the Russian Federation. And the format does not expand at the request of only individual participants, it can only be changed by consensus," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba said there are no formal negotiations on Ukraine's obtaining the status of a special U.S. ally outside NATO.

"This topic is the subject of lively negotiations on social networks and at various expert forums. Ukraine has a clear goal, and this goal is full membership in NATO, on the way to this membership it is necessary to obtain a Membership Action Plan, therefore we need to move this way. We do not discard the possibilities of any other statuses and formats, if they really have an added value, and to engage in fetishizing different statuses, just 'give another status' is unnecessary," he said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are moving towards a triple alliance in the Black Sea region.

"As for the idea of a triple alliance in the Black Sea region, today I told the Secretary of State [U.S. Antony Blinken] that the United States can count on Ukraine as a reliable partner in the Black Sea region and Central Europe, this is our space of existence, these are the places where we can make a real contribution. And I assure you that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are already actively moving in that direction. I will not say any more when the result will be – everyone will know," the minister said.

