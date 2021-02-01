Facts

14:24 01.02.2021

Govt considering relaxation of quarantine measures in some regions of Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

The government is considering easing quarantine measures in some regions of Ukraine to a level that corresponded to the yellow and green zones, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a conference call of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The analysis shows that there are regions in which the weakening of quarantine measures is possible, to a level that corresponded to the yellow and green zones. The government plans to study this issue in detail and make an appropriate decision," Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, for the first time in a long time, the number of active patients with COVID-19 in Ukraine dropped below 200,000 people, however, he said that over the last week, the number of hospitalized people has increased to 12,147 people against 11, 630 people the week before last.

"Amid a decrease in all indicators, the fact is confirmed that people go to doctors less and do less PCR tests. They get sick on their own at home, and go to a doctor and are hospitalized only in case of deterioration and a serious illness," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he said the number of ELISA tests is growing and the number of express tests performed has significantly increased to 34,600 compared to 20,000 the week before last.

