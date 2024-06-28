Facts

17:02 28.06.2024

Govt understands how to cover 2025 budget needs – Shmyhal

1 min read
The Ukrainian government has a vision of how to cover all budget needs next year, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"All these things [agreements with the partners] give us understanding that we are able to cover the budget deficit and finance all our domestic needs this year as well as see the prospects of 2025, understand how we will cover all budget needs," he said on the national telethon on Friday.

In particular, the Prime Minister noted that some needs will be covered at the expense of the EUR 50 billion of income from immobilized Russian assets.

He also recalled that all social and budget payments are made with the assistance of the partners and cooperation programs.

"I would like to emphasize that both this year and, as we can see, next year, we paid and will pay in full all social allowances: pensions, subsidies, all assets we must pay to Ukrainians," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #government #budget

