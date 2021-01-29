Facts

15:15 29.01.2021

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

On Friday, the Russia-occupation forces in Donbas used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Vodiane, as a result of which two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Today, on January 29, the Russian-occupation forces once again failed to fulfill the agreements reached and violated the ceasefire. Thus, at noon, using an unmanned aerial vehicle of the 'quadrocopter' type, the enemy dropped the VOG-17 grenade launcher round over the JFO positions near the settlement of Vodiane, in the Azov region. As a result, two Ukrainian servicemen received shrapnel wounds," the JFO said in a statement on the Facebook page.

The soldiers were promptly taken to a hospital. The state of health of the defenders is reassuring.

"Such actions of the Russian armed formations and its occupation fighters once again confirm that the enemy is deliberately violating the ceasefire and does not want to adhere to peace agreements. The actions of the occupiers were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC," the JFO headquarters said.

