20:04 27.01.2021

Daily growth in COVID-19 cases increasing in Moldova

Moldova recorded 654 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 15 patients on Wednesday, the press service for the Moldovan Health, Labor, and Social Protection Ministry said on Wednesday evening.

"On Wednesday, 2,953 diagnostic tests were processed, including 2,746 initial tests. As many as 654 tests came back positive. The overall number of cases of COVID-19 has reached 157,626," the ministry said.

In total, 546 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Tuesday. As many as 224 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on January 25.

In all, 484 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, bringing the overall number of recoveries from coronavirus to 148,864, the ministry said.

Another 15 patients earlier diagnosed with coronavirus have died in the past day, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 3,396, it said.

"There are currently 6,463 active cases of COVID-19 registered in Moldova. In total, 2,017 people have been hospitalized, of which 232 people are in critical condition and 45 are on ventilators," the ministry said.

