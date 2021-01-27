Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that the heads of educational institutions in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions during the period of difficult weather conditions be ready to make a decision on the organization of the educational process in a remote form.

According to the ministry's press service, such a recommendation was sent to the region following the results of an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

"The letter also notes the need to transfer the functional subsystem of teaching preschool children, pupils and students to actions in emergency situations (on life safety issues) of the unified state system of civil protection of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions on high alert," the ministry said.

In addition, all regional departments of education and science, institutions of higher education, enterprises, institutions and organizations related to the management of the Education Ministry are recommended to take additional measures to prevent hypothermia of participants in the educational process during the period of complications of weather conditions.