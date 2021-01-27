Ukrainian, Hungarian FMs agree to include meeting between Orban, Zelensky in agenda

A meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban remains on the agenda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"We both confirmed today that the meeting between our leaders - President Zelensky and Prime Minister Orban remains on the agenda, and we will work hard to make this meeting as productive as possible, and that this meeting will open a new page in bilateral relations based on the principle of mutual respect," Kuleba said at a press conference with Szijjarto in Kyiv on Wednesday.