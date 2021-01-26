Facts

Dubinsky asks Ukraine's President for personal meeting

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky released a video statement to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, which discussed the U.S. sanctions against him and the possibility of leaving the faction.

"I ask you for a personal meeting, without intermediaries who tell you tall tales, and swindlers who work for stuffing money in their pockets, and not for the interests of Ukraine, in order to convey my arguments and prove once again that I am ready to fight exactly for you. That is what I am doing, and that is why there will be no leaving the party faction to which the people have delegated me," Dubinsky said in the video statement posted on the YouTube channel.

Dubinsky also said if the faction decides to expel hi

