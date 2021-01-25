One of fire victims of Kharkiv illegal nursing home dies

One of the five victims of the fire in Kharkiv illegal nursing home Golden Time has died in the hospice (palliative department of hospital No. 17), where he was placed after the fire.

"He was over 80. He died yesterday," the press service of Kharkiv City Council reported.

As reported, at 15:03 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building, previously converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died. The area of the fire was 100 square meters.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been launched under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Director of the Department of Social Protection of the Population of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Yuriy Shparaha said that no social protection institutions were registered at the address where the fire occurred.

On the same day, the owner of the household was detained, who rented a two-story building for a boarding house, as well as the tenant of the house and his wife, the director of a private enterprise, which actually ran the institution. The administrator who coordinated the work of the boarding house, but was not officially employed there, was also detained.

On January 22, all four detainees were notified of suspicion.

On January 23, Kiyivsky District Court of Kharkiv chose a preventive measure for all suspects in the form of detention without determining a bail.

The SBI launched an investigation into the negligence by the State Emergency Service employees during checks in a private nursing home in Kharkiv.