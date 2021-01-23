Kyiv records 536 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,972 people recovered – Klitschko

In Kyiv, over the past day, 536 people were diagnosed with a coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 12 residents died, 1,972 recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said said.

"Friends! Another 536 COVID-19 patients were recorded in the capital over the past day. Some 12 people died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,272 Kyiv residents. There are already 125,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

Thus, 301 women, 216 men, nine girls from two to 16 years old and ten boys from three to 16 years old are sick. In particular, 15 doctors fell ill.

Some 48 patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest were on self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors. Some 1,972 people have recovered over the past day. In total, 56,972 residents of Kyiv have overcome the disease.

"Most cases of the disease last day were recorded in Darnytsky and Desniansky districts - 87 cases each, in Sviatoshynsky district - 75 cases, and in Solomiansky district - 62 cases," the mayor said.

As of Saturday morning, some 4,928 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine, 13,138 people recovered, some 116 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.