Facts

14:52 22.01.2021

Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

1 min read
Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a law on the procedure for the use and protection of state symbols of Ukraine in 2021, First Deputy Head of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said in his video message published on the Telegram channel of the Servant of the People party.

"2021 is a year of big dates for Ukraine: it is the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and 25 years since the adoption of the Constitution. And, therefore, the Verkhovna Rada will also focus on the adoption of legislative acts that are important for the state. First of all, we will try this year adopt a fundamental law that concerns the state symbols of Ukraine, the procedure for their use and protection," said the first deputy speaker.

Tags: #rada #symbols
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 20.01.2021
Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

12:15 05.01.2021
Four parties confidently overcome 5% barrier in elections to Rada - poll

Four parties confidently overcome 5% barrier in elections to Rada - poll

18:55 22.12.2020
Parliament urges govt to responsibly negotiate with EU on Green Deal

Parliament urges govt to responsibly negotiate with EU on Green Deal

15:19 19.12.2020
Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

13:22 18.12.2020
MPs gather about a hundred votes for holding extraordinary Rada meeting

MPs gather about a hundred votes for holding extraordinary Rada meeting

14:06 17.12.2020
Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

12:08 17.12.2020
Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

11:40 17.12.2020
Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

18:45 16.12.2020
Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

18:16 16.12.2020
If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

LATEST

Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Chinese Sinovac Biotech authorizes Lekhim to act on behalf of it in Ukraine for five years – Health Ministry

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Zelensky calls for comprehensive approach to social services for care of elderly

Tikhanovskaya wants sanctions expanded against Minsk

We abandon concept of collaborator in bill on state policy for transition period – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Zelensky initiates reform of activity of nursing homes in Ukraine after fire in Kharkiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD