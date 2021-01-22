Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a law on the procedure for the use and protection of state symbols of Ukraine in 2021, First Deputy Head of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said in his video message published on the Telegram channel of the Servant of the People party.

"2021 is a year of big dates for Ukraine: it is the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and 25 years since the adoption of the Constitution. And, therefore, the Verkhovna Rada will also focus on the adoption of legislative acts that are important for the state. First of all, we will try this year adopt a fundamental law that concerns the state symbols of Ukraine, the procedure for their use and protection," said the first deputy speaker.