09:48 22.01.2021

Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers detained four people on suspicion of violating fire safety requirements, which resulted in a fire and the death of 15 people in the Kharkiv nursing home on January 21, said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"Deadly fire in Kharkiv - four people have been detained. The prosecutor's office and the police promptly detained a group of people involved in organizing a private nursing home, where there was a fire with 15 victims," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page.

So, within the framework of criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the fire safety requirements established by law, which entailed the death of people in accordance with Article 208, the owner of the house was detained, who handed over a two-story building for a boarding house, as well as the tenant of the house and his wife - the director of a private enterprise, which actually ran the institution ... The administrator who coordinated the work of the boarding house, but was not officially employed there, has been also detained.

Now all the detainees are being prepared notices of suspicion and motions to choose a preventive measure.

