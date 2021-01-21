Health Ministry has no conflict with Ukraine's Medical Procurement – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health has no conflict with state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine, plans to transfer all centralized purchases to this state-owned enterprise, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

"Now the state-owned enterprise has a function to purchase medicines and medical products according to the list, that the Ministry of Health gave them, in a specific quantity and at a minimum price. The procedures are prescribed, there is nothing complicated," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said the goal of the Health Ministry is to transfer to Medical Procurement of Ukraine all centralized purchases conducted by the ministry, including those that are now carried out through international organizations.

Stepanov said, having received the status of a central purchasing organization, Medical Procurement of Ukraine should become a platform through which individual medical facilities of various forms of ownership can carry out their purchases.

"In order for Medical Procurement of Ukraine to become a full-fledged organization, we plan to join a number of enterprises that are in the system of the Health Ministry to it, so that they have their own logistics, their own warehouses. My position as a minister is the need to reorganize, fill state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine with new features," he said.