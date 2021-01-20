Facts

17:44 20.01.2021

Court leaves Mykytas under arrest

1 min read
Kyiv's Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of former head of Ukrbud Maksym Mykytas on suspicion of organizing the abduction of the capital's lawyer.

The court made the relevant decision on Wednesday, thus refusing to sustain the appeal of Mykytas' defense against the decision of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv to elect Mykytas as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

"The determination of Shevchenkivsky District Court on the choice of a preventive measure in the form of detention until February 27, 2021, should be left unchanged, the appeals of the defense [...] left without satisfaction," the court said in the decision.

During the meeting, Mykytas declared his innocence to the crime incriminated to him, said that the decision of the court of first instance was made with violations.

In turn, the representatives of the prosecution pointed to the sufficiency of evidence of Mykytas' involvement in organizing the abduction of the capital's lawyer and noted the existence of risks for the investigation of the case if the measure of restraint is mitigated.

The trial was broadcast on the Sudova Vlada YouTube channel.

Tags: #court #mykytas
