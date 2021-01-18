Decisions on de-occupation of Crimean peninsula to be made at summit of Crimean Platform on Aug 23 – Zhovkva

The summit of the Crimean Platform, in which the participation of leaders of foreign states is planned, will take place on August 23, 2021, said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"The date for the Crimean summit has already been clearly defined - August 23, 2021. The President's Office is working together with the Foreign Ministry to prepare appropriate invitations to world leaders, the corresponding concept, the summit program, organizational issues," Zhovkva said in an interview with TSN.ua, the press service of the head of state said.

He noted that it is necessary to make specific decisions on the de-occupation of the peninsula at the summit of the Crimean Platform.

"We do not hold a summit for the sake of a summit. We do not need to hold a summit and forget this topic again. Therefore, after the summit, obviously, a declaration should appear, and more importantly, a coordinated international toolkit for the de-occupation of Crimea and the protection of the rights of Ukrainians in Crimea," noted the deputy head of the President's Office.

Zhovkva stressed that the summit will be associated with the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"We hope for a wide international presence in these two days," said the deputy head of the Office of the Head of State.