14:56 14.01.2021

Kuleba says 83 countries open for travel by Ukrainians

Kuleba says 83 countries open for travel by Ukrainians

 Ukrainian citizens have the right to enter 83 countries of the world, despite coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As of now, there are 83 countries in the world where, despite all the restrictions due to the pandemic, citizens of Ukraine can enter," the minister said at an online briefing on Thursday.

Kuleba said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will continue to work to ensure that, despite all the difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Ukrainians can travel the world in compliance with all the rules and security guarantees.

The minister also said the interactive map of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua, where people can find out the conditions of entry or transit through countries in a pandemic situation.

