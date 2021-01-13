Facts

11:59 13.01.2021

Proceeding on possible treason of Kuchma, Yermak closed - SBU

The Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine has closed criminal proceedings on the fact of possible committing of high treason by ex-head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group at the Minsk talks, the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma and head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak. "The criminal proceedings are closed," the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, MP of the European Solidarity faction Volodymyr Viatrovych announced on his Facebook page that the SBU had closed criminal proceedings on the fact of high treason committed by Kuchma and Yermak.

Viatrovych also published scans of the corresponding response from the SBU to him. The response says that the preliminary consent to the establishment of the Advisory Council "cannot be interpreted as assistance to a foreign state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine."

As reported, on April 23, 2020, the court satisfied Viatrovych's complaint and ordered the SBU to begin an investigation into possible high treason by Yermak and Kuchma.

During a meeting of the TCG in Minsk on March 11, 2020, in which Yermak, Kuchma and the deputy head of Russia's Presidential Administration, Dmitry Kozak, participated, the sides agreed on a prisoner swap, disengagement of forces and equipment, simultaneous opening of checkpoints in Zolote and Schastia, and the establishment of an "Advisory Council," which was supposed to consist of ten representatives of Ukraine and ten representatives of the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with a deciding vote, as well as one representative from each the OSCE, Russia, Germany and France with a consultative vote upon their consent.

 

