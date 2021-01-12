Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

During the meeting of advisors to the heads of state, members of the Normandy Four, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak is being focused on security issues, a source close to the talks told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The discussions are ongoing for the fifth hour, they are complicated, but security issues for Yermak and the delegation are an absolute priority," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to him, "the delegation is working exclusively within the approved red lines." He especially noted that this position meets with understanding and support from the representatives of Germany and France.

The meeting of the advisors to the heads of state of the Normandy format is taking place in Berlin on Tuesday.