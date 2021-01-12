Facts

11:53 12.01.2021

Ukrainian MFA protests due to verdicts of Russian court to three Crimeans

2 min read
Ukrainian MFA protests due to verdicts of Russian court to three Crimeans

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is protesting against the decision of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation dated January 12 to convict citizens of Ukraine Ayder Dzhapparov, Enver Omerov and Riza Omerov in the case of the so-called Belogorsk "Hizb ut-Tahrir case" on charges of "organizing and participating in the activities of a terrorist organization and the violent seizure and retention of power."

In a statement released on the agency's website on Tuesday, the decision of the Russian court was called "shameful," and the charges against three Ukrainian citizens were fabricated.

"They were illegally detained on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the power structures of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation on June 10, 2019 and, in violation of international law, were transferred to the territory of Russia in Rostov-on-Don. The pretrial investigation and trial took place with numerous procedural violations and in conditions of complete disregard for the evidence provided by the defense that the accused were not involved in the incriminated actions, which indicates the political motivation of the decision," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry said that Enver Omerov was sentenced to 18 years, Ayder Dzhapparov to 17 years, Riza Omerov to 13 years of imprisonment in high security penal colonies.

"These sentences are yet another proof of the use of the Russian judicial system, which has nothing to do with justice, to continue the policy of persecuting the Crimean Tatars and suppressing any signs of dissent in the occupied Crimea," First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands from the Russian Federation to cancel the court decision and immediately release all three convicts, as well as all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to condemn the use of political persecution by the Russian Federation against the citizens of Ukraine, as well as to increase political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation in order to release the illegally detained Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars.

Tags: #crimea #mfa #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:21 11.01.2021
Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

15:16 11.01.2021
ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

10:36 11.01.2021
ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

16:26 04.01.2021
In Crimea, unknown assailants beat wife, daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko

In Crimea, unknown assailants beat wife, daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko

10:00 04.01.2021
Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service doesn't exclude that Russia may invade Kherson region to resolve issue of water supply to Crimea

Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service doesn't exclude that Russia may invade Kherson region to resolve issue of water supply to Crimea

15:21 29.12.2020
Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

12:16 28.12.2020
Repairs completed on Yany Kapu tug boat seized by Russian border guards in Kerch Strait in Nov 2018

Repairs completed on Yany Kapu tug boat seized by Russian border guards in Kerch Strait in Nov 2018

16:10 26.12.2020
Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

17:56 23.12.2020
Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

10:37 22.12.2020
Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

LATEST

Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

Head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE replaced due to change in strategic approach - MP Kravchuk

We to see dynamics of further process in Donbas soon – Kuleba

Lekhim to supply 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac to Ukraine in H1, 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD