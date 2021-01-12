Facts

Head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE replaced due to change in strategic approach - MP Kravchuk

Europe faces new challenges in 2021, and the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also changes its approaches and strategy to match them, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, MP Yevhenia Kravchuk said.

"We will need not only to focus on who is the enemy, but also to take care of what the friend wants. This is a certain paradigm shift of the delegation, a change in the strategic approach, so we collectively decided that we, as a delegation, will instruct Maria Mezentseva to implement this new strategy, as a person who is already well known both in PACE and in other delegations and diplomatic circles with whom she actively interacted even before parliament, being engaged in international activities," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook, commenting on the election of the new head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE.

She said that previous head of the delegation Yelyzaveta Yasko (Servant of the People faction) remains an important member of the delegation and will continue to work on an equal basis with other members.

"In particular, we have no doubts that Liza will continue that titanic work on consolidating efforts with our allies, Baltic+ and other partners," Kravchuk said.

Oleksandr Merezhko was elected as a candidate for the post of PACE vice president.

Yasko, in turn, said that she was removed from the post of head of the delegation due to ideological differences within the delegation.

"I was dismissed from the post of head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE. Unfortunately, some colleagues from the Servant of the People did this together with the Opposition Platform - For Life. I had serious disagreements with some colleagues from the Servant of the People, who were imbued with values ​​and act in ways incompatible with my ideals and beliefs," Yasko wrote on Facebook.

"Corruption and devaluation of conscience have become the norm for some of my colleagues in the faction. An open admiration for agenda of the aggressor country added to this," she said.

