Kuleba comments on Zeman's statement about similarity of events in U.S. Capitol with Maidan: It's like comparing Zeman with Havel - nothing in common

The comparison made by Czech President Milos Zeman of the riots in the American Capitol with the Maidan is as far from the truth as the comparison of Zeman with ex-Czech President Vaclav Havel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"It's all the same that someone would decide to compare Milos Zeman with Vaclav Havel. Formally, they are both presidents of the Czech Republic, but in fact, nothing in common," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

As reported, Czech President Milos Zeman compared the events in the American Capitol with the Ukrainian Maidan, noting that he does not like violent revolutions.