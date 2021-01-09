Facts

16:40 09.01.2021

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

1 min read
According to preliminary information, there were no Ukrainian citizens on board the Sriwijaya Air passenger plane that crashed in Indonesia on Saturday, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"According to preliminary information from the Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia and Sriwijaya Air, there were no Ukrainians on board the SJ182 flight, which crashed near Jakarta," Nikolenko wrote on his Twitter page.

The Sriwijaya Air passenger plane, which took off Saturday from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, crashed north of it into the Java Sea, official Chinese media reported.

According to a statement by the captain of the coast guard ship Trisula, the sailors found aircraft wreckage and body fragments. Life jackets and spilled aviation fuel were also seen on the water.

Earlier, the Indonesian authorities said that dispatchers had lost contact with a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane, which flew from the capital of Jakarta to Pontianak on Kalimantan island.

There were 62 people on board the Boeing 737-500, including six children.

