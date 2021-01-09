SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case on the fact of possible import of drugs into Ukraine under the guise of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Suspilne online edition reports, citing its own sources in the SBU.

"As of now, it is known that a group of persons by prior conspiracy, in violation of established rules, acquired, transported, stored and used poisonous or potent drugs under the guise of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease produced by Pfizer," the statement said on the official site of the Suspilne online edition on Friday evening, January 8.

Information on the signs of a crime under Part 3 of Article 321 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were included in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigation on January 6, 2021.

As previously reported, according to businessman Mykhailo Brodsky, a batch of Pfizer vaccine was secretly brought to Ukraine on a charter aircraft on December 29 or 30, 2020. He suggested that the vaccine, most likely without customs clearance, was carried through the Official Delegations Hall, "hiding behind the passport of some MP".