Some 63 violations of lockdown recorded in Lviv region

Some 63 violations were recorded in Lviv region by police officers during the first day of the enhanced quarantine, which began on January 8, the communications department of the main directorate of the National Police in Lviv region reports.

As indicated in the message, additional mobile groups have been created in the police of Lviv region, that respond to violations of quarantine restrictions by entrepreneurs, carriers and citizens.

"We carry out preventive and explanatory work with managers and employees of business entities and citizens. But if the violators refuse to stop the offenses, then we bring them to justice as provided for by law," the statement quoted deputy head of the National Police Directorate in Lviv region Dmytro Mykhalets.