Facts

15:28 09.01.2021

Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

1 min read
Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

The Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia is checking the presence of Ukrainians among the passengers of the Sriwijaya Air plane, with which the connection was lost, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"According to the information of the Indonesian authorities, communication with the plane of the local airlines flight SJ182 has been lost near Jakarta. Search work continues. The Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia is checking the presence of Ukrainians among the passengers," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Indonesia's aviation authorities reportedly lost contact with a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane that flew from the capital, Jakarta, to Pontianak on Kalimantan. According to local media reports, there were 59 people on board the Boeing 737-500, including six children. The Ministry of Transport said that the authorities have already begun search and rescue operations in connection with this situation.

According to the Flightradar24 resource, before contact with the aircraft was interrupted, it went down by more than 3,000 meters in less than a minute.

According to a number of media outlets, the plane allegedly fell into the water near Jakarta, according to preliminary data, the wreckage of the liner and body parts were found, the agency reports.

Tags: #plane #ukrainians #indonesia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 09.01.2021
Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

12:31 05.01.2021
Over half of Ukrainians expect 2021 to be better than 2020 – poll

Over half of Ukrainians expect 2021 to be better than 2020 – poll

15:15 29.12.2020
Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

12:29 22.12.2020
Over 1,600 Ukrainians released from prison abroad after consuls' intervention – Kuleba

Over 1,600 Ukrainians released from prison abroad after consuls' intervention – Kuleba

15:14 08.12.2020
Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

11:37 01.10.2020
Most Ukrainians favor joining EU, NATO – SOCIS survey

Most Ukrainians favor joining EU, NATO – SOCIS survey

12:31 26.09.2020
Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

12:07 12.09.2020
Single-engine aeroplane crashed in Sumy region, pilot died

Single-engine aeroplane crashed in Sumy region, pilot died

13:46 24.07.2020
Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

11:48 07.07.2020
A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

LATEST

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Some 63 violations of lockdown recorded in Lviv region

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Maryna Poroshenko calls on authorities to provide proper funding for cultural projects

Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Armed Forces per day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD