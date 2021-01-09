Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

The Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia is checking the presence of Ukrainians among the passengers of the Sriwijaya Air plane, with which the connection was lost, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"According to the information of the Indonesian authorities, communication with the plane of the local airlines flight SJ182 has been lost near Jakarta. Search work continues. The Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia is checking the presence of Ukrainians among the passengers," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Indonesia's aviation authorities reportedly lost contact with a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane that flew from the capital, Jakarta, to Pontianak on Kalimantan. According to local media reports, there were 59 people on board the Boeing 737-500, including six children. The Ministry of Transport said that the authorities have already begun search and rescue operations in connection with this situation.

According to the Flightradar24 resource, before contact with the aircraft was interrupted, it went down by more than 3,000 meters in less than a minute.

According to a number of media outlets, the plane allegedly fell into the water near Jakarta, according to preliminary data, the wreckage of the liner and body parts were found, the agency reports.