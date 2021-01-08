Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

In December 2020, Iran handed over to Ukraine a tablet found at the crash site of the Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), the investigation into the plane crash near Tehran continues. Over the year, more than two hundred procedural and investigative actions have been carried out, 18 requests for international legal assistance have been sent to other countries, we are constantly cooperating with the competent authorities of Iran and Canada," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that at the moment, Ukraine continues a comprehensive forensic examination to establish the causes and nature of aircraft damage, the amount of material damage and compliance with the rules of international flights.

"A study has begun on the tablet found at the crash site, which Iran handed over to Ukraine in December 2020," the Prosecutor General said.

She also recalled that Ukraine has recently received from Iran a draft final technical report on the UIA plane crash.

"It takes 60 days to analyze this document and make comments and suggestions to it, after which the Iranian side must finalize it in a month. And only after approval by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it will be made public," Venediktova summed up.

The UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities said that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Later, Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.

At the end of July, negotiations were held in Kyiv with the Iranian side to pay compensation for the downed UIA plane.

On October 20, Ukraine and Iran completed the second round of negotiations on the downed UIA plane near Tehran.

On January 5, Ukraine received from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the Boeing 737-800 crash.