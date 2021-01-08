Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

On the anniversary of the tragedy of flight PS752 near Tehran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Great Britain, Canada and Sweden made a joint statement promising to bring Iran to justice "in order to establish justice and ensure that Iran fully compensates the families of the victims and the affected states," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"One year ago, in the early morning of January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was downed by two Iranian military surface-to-air missiles near Tehran. Today we honor the memory of those who perished and offer our sincere condolences to all who mourn the victims of the PS752 tragedy. We share the grief of the families, relatives and friends who lost loved ones," the countries' joint statement posted on the official website of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday morning reads.

On the anniversary of the tragic date of the downing of plane of PS752 flight, the designated countries called on Iran to provide immediate comprehensive information on the tragedy.

"We urgently call on Iran to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash, including concrete measures to ensure that it will never happen again. Our countries will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries," the statement says.

The UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities said that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Later, Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.

At the end of July, negotiations were held in Kyiv with the Iranian side to pay compensation for the downed UIA plane.

On October 20, Ukraine and Iran completed the second round of negotiations on the downed UIA plane near Tehran.

On January 5, Ukraine received from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the Boeing 737-800 crash.