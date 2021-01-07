Facts

15:24 07.01.2021

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the confirmation of his election at the Congress level.

"It seems that no one among the real friends of the United States had any doubts about this outcome. I always remember his words, even as Vice President of the United States that, if necessary, he is always open for Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

He wished success to the democratic administration of the White House "on the difficult path of countering the many challenges of our time, of which there are only more."

In addition, the politician thanked the U.S. Republican administration.

"I would also like to express my deep gratitude to the U.S. Republican administration, in cooperation with which we continued to build up our resilience. Ukraine sincerely values the strategic partnership and alliance of the United States of America based on strong bipartisan support for Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

