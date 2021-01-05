Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

The judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) have adopted a statement on the situation in connection with the issuance of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky in which they declare the possibility of blocking the work of the Constitutional Court in connection with non-compliance by the authorities and officials with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine.

"The judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine are concerned over the situation in connection with the issuance by the President of Ukraine of the decree 'On the dismissal of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine' dated December 29, 2020 No. 607/2020," the statement published on the Constitutional Court website on Tuesday reads.

The statement emphasizes that in Ukraine, as in a state governed by the rule of law, state power is exercised on the principles of its division into legislative, executive and judicial. State authorities and officials, in turn, must strictly follow the requirements of the Constitution, "including those that guarantee the independence of the Constitutional Court."

At the same time, the Constitution establishes the grounds and procedure for dismissing a judge of the Constitutional Court from office and terminating his powers, the judges note. "The meeting of judges of the Constitutional Court draws attention to the inadmissibility of non-compliance by state authorities and officials with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine, which may lead to blocking the Constitutional Court's work, which will make it impossible to exercise constitutional control in order to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution of Ukraine, assertion of human rights and freedoms," the statement reads.