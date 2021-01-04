Facts

19:16 04.01.2021

PGO, SBI send written suspicion to Poland's competent authority for delivery to Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), along with investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), in the order of international cooperation, sent a written notice of suspicion to the competent authority of Poland to serve former acting head of the State Agency for Highways of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) Sławomir Nowak.

"He is charged with deliberate failure of an official in a particularly responsible position to comply with a court decision and ruling that has come into legal force, as well as obstruction of its execution (Part 3 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO press service said on Monday evening.

The PGO said according to the investigation, during 2017-2019 acting head of the agency deliberately did not fulfill the decisions of the local court and the Supreme Court of Ukraine on the reinstatement of the head of the Agency for Highways in one of the regions of Ukraine, actively obstructing their implementation.

"As a result of such actions, the state executor imposed fines on the State Agency for Highways of Ukraine, and the former official was warned about criminal liability for failure to comply with court decisions," the PGO said in the statement.

At the beginning of September 2019, the state executor completed the enforcement proceedings in connection with the sending of a report on the commission of a criminal offense. At the same time, at the end of September of 2019, the official voluntarily terminated his powers as acting head of Ukravtodor and returned to Poland, on the territory of which he was detained for committing a number of serious corruption criminal offenses.

"In case of proof of guilt, he faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years," the PGO said.

The PGO did not indicate the name of the former acting head of Ukravtodor in its statement. As it is known, this is about Sławomir Nowak.

Tags: #ukravtodor #nowak #sbi #pgo
