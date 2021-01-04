Facts

12:47 04.01.2021

National Police receive permission to carry out investigative actions in one of EU countries in Sheremet murder case

The investigation of the National Police of Ukraine received permission to conduct investigative actions in one of the European countries, the disposer of the transmitted information was invited to conduct investigative actions, the website of the National Police said.

"Currently, the investigation of the National Police of Ukraine has received permission to conduct investigative actions in one of the European countries, in addition, the person in charge of the transmitted information was invited to carry out the necessary investigative actions," the National Police said on its website on Monday.

