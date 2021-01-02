More than 20,000 people cross border of Ukraine on first day of 2021

Over the past day, on January 1, about 10,000 people arrived in Ukraine, the same number left the country, according to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"During border control measures, 22 persons were denied entry to Ukraine, of which 16 are potential illegal migrants," the report says.

Also, 4,300 cars were recorded, of which about 1,000 more cars were moving to Ukraine.

For comparison, on the first day of 2020, some 175,000 people and about 30,000 vehicles were registered at the border. Almost 90 people and 22 potential illegal migrants were not allowed through.