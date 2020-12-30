Facts

PMs of Ukraine, Georgia discuss activation of trade, economic cooperation

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

"We are ready for a comprehensive discussion of a whole range of further areas of cooperation: from overcoming the consequences of the global economic crisis and transferring production chains of international companies to our countries to expanding the structure of trade and deepening investment cooperation," the government's press service said, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister said Ukraine, despite the pandemic, expects to hold the tenth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation in 2021.

The parties also discussed issues of countries' integration into the European Union and NATO.

"I am sure that by joint efforts Georgia and Ukraine can make a significant contribution to strengthening security in the Black Sea region," Shmyhal said.

 

