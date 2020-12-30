Decision on dismissal of Constitutional Court head made at special plenary session – Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine, in response to the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky, has said that such a decision was made at a special plenary session of the Constitutional Court and announced its intention to schedule such a meeting, the court's press service said on Facebook.

"The decision to dismiss a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine from office on the grounds specified in part two of Article 149-1 of the Basic Law of Ukraine is made exclusively by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine at a special plenary session, and no other body or an official can make such a decision instead of him. Thus, a special plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will be appointed on this matter," the message says.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky from the post of a judge of the Constitutional Court for a period of two months. The presidential representative to the Constitutional Court said that by removing head of the Constitutional Court Tupytsky from office, Zelensky acted within the framework of his powers.