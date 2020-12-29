Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) states that the criminal prosecution of former owner of the Ukrbud company, former MP Maksym Mykytas, raises concerns about possible pressure on him as a whistleblower in the case of theft of the National Guard property.

"The Bureau does not have information on the evidence base, on the basis of which the investigators of the National Police notified the suspicion to the former MP, former owner of the Ukrbud company," NABU wrote on Facebook.

According to the Bureau, the videos released to the public do not contain enough information to make any conclusions about the evidence base.

NABU said that the former MP is a whistleblower, "who provided the NABU detectives with information about corruption in the highest echelons of power."

"According to one of the investigated facts, the deputy head of the President's Office was notified of suspicion of committing a serious crime. Since that time, NABU has faced unprecedented interference in its activities through illegal decisions: secret unjustified change of prosecutors in proceedings, court decisions with jurisdiction violation, change of jurisdiction in the case," NABU said in a statement.

In this context, the Bureau said that the prosecution of the former owner of the Ukrbud company raises "concerns about the possibility of using criminal law measures to block NABU investigations and put unlawful pressure on the whistleblower in order to assist the persons exposed by him to evade legal responsibility."

As reported, Mykytas has been notified of suspicion of kidnapping and extortion on Tuesday.