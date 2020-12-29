Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

Law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on ensuring the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease No. 1075-IX, signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on December 23, was released in the Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) newspaper on Tuesday and came into force.

"This law comes into force on the day of its publication and is valid throughout the quarantine period established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 on the territory of Ukraine," the parliament said in the document.

As reported, the document creates conditions for ensuring access of the Ukrainian population to safe, high-quality and effective vaccines against COVID-19. In particular, the time frame for approving clinical trials and conducting public registration for vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations for the specific prevention of COVID-19 disease is reduced.

The presidential press service said the law will help reduce the burden on the Ukrainian health care system by vaccinating a significant number of patients as part of clinical trials. In addition, the document will accelerate the entry into the Ukrainian market of vaccines that will successfully pass clinical trials, and will have positive impact on the image of Ukraine.