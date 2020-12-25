Trump's veto on U.S. defense budget bill won't affect aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Vetoing the U.S. defense budget will not deprive Ukraine of military support in 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The U.S. defense budget provides for military support for Ukraine: $250 million, this is 100% true. But to say that 'Trump vetoed a law that includes support for Ukraine' gives the wrong impression to people. Trump's veto has nothing to do with assistance to Ukraine. The budget vetoed for absolutely other reasons," Kuleba said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

"I give you a 100% guarantee that after the veto is overcome or the situation is resolved in any other way, the amount of support for Ukraine will remain. Moreover, I am convinced that next year the overall U.S. support for Ukraine will not only remain, but will increase. And we will work hard on this," he added.