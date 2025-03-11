Facts

10:15 11.03.2025

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

1 min read

President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

"President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, plans to visit Moscow for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, people familiar with the matter said, as the administration looks to secure a cease-fire in the Ukraine conflict," the agency reports.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, his trip will coincide with meetings between Ukrainian officials and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Trump said the United States had "big meetings coming up" with Ukraine and Russia.

Tags: #trump

