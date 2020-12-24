Facts

12:29 24.12.2020

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

2 min read
PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) submitted the criminal proceedings on the suspicion of Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleh Tatarov to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) considers this to be an interference in the investigation to protect the official.

"On December 23, 2020, Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko transferred criminal proceedings on suspicion of the deputy head of the President's Office from the NABU to the Security Service of Ukraine. The decision was made in secret, without consulting the NABU and SAPO [the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office], in fact, under cover of night: the relevant mark in the unified register of pretrial investigations were made at 23:42," the NABU said in a statement released on its website. Thus, NABU said the PGO is carrying out an unprecedented interference in the history of Ukraine in the bureau's investigation.

"The law prohibits transferring cases in which crimes under investigation by NABU are investigated to other pretrial investigation agencies. Thus, the PGO deliberately made an illegal decision that contradicts the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the bureau said in the statement.

At the same time, on Thursday, at 12:30, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine was supposed to impose a preventive measure on Tatarov.

"In order to exclude imposing the preventive measure, the case was transferred to the SBU for investigation, bringing this fact to the attention of the SAPO prosecutors at 09:00," the bureau said.

In this regard, the NABU believes that the PGO is actually protecting Tatarov, which completely discredits the public authority.

"The PGO neglected all this for the sake of protecting an official suspected of corruption," the bureau said.

The NABU detectives also said they have evidence that the deputy head of the President's Office was involved in providing unlawful benefits for ensuring the issuance of an inaccurate written opinion of a forensic expert in the case of the seizure of UAH 81 million by the National Guard of Ukraine.

At the same time, the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine that according to the unified register of pretrial investigations, further investigation of the criminal proceedings in question has been entrusted to the investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBU.

"The materials of the criminal proceedings have not been received by the SBU investigators," the Ukrainian special service said.

Tags: #tatarov #nabu #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:38 24.12.2020
Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

16:26 22.12.2020
SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

18:20 18.12.2020
Tatarov denies info on issuance of sanction for his detention

Tatarov denies info on issuance of sanction for his detention

13:04 18.12.2020
Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

16:53 17.12.2020
NABU searching Culture Ministry

NABU searching Culture Ministry

10:16 16.12.2020
Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

09:02 16.12.2020
NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

14:12 12.12.2020
Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

18:08 10.12.2020
NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

09:44 10.12.2020
Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

LATEST

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara case brought to court – prosecutor's office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD