G7 ambassadors hope Ukraine to follow the path of reforms

"In a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the G7 discussed addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of maintaining Ukraine's reform path. We look forward to continuing our cooperation in the New Year," said the message on Twitter page of the G7 countries' ambassadors in Ukraine on Wednesday.